Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Invests $425,000 in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,491. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.57. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $61.78.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

