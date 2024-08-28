Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.98. 2,347,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,291,753. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $72.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.47.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

