Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 727.3% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Argus increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.65.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.51. 538,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $168.09. The company has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.81.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 104.46%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

