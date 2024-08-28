Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Raises Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 284.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.17.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of HCA stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $388.87. 594,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,645. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $391.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $344.47 and its 200-day moving average is $331.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The company has a market cap of $101.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,569,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,569,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,912.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,844 shares of company stock worth $3,185,932 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

