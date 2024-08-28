Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Sells 203 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,676,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,832.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 22,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $170.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,216. The firm has a market cap of $121.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.97 and its 200 day moving average is $160.48. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $171.57.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

