Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Trimmed by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total transaction of $1,018,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,991 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,398 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $350.52. The stock had a trading volume of 311,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,717. The company has a market capitalization of $171.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $337.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.76 and a 1-year high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.57 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $1.41 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.31.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

