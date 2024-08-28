Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Down 2.6%

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.68 and last traded at $43.68. 4,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 337,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CATY. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $178.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $903,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,053,837.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $269,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,841.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $903,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,053,837.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cathay General Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 19,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

