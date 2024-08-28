CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,122 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $7,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $115.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.04. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $118.39.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

In related news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $219,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,501.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CBRE Group news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $219,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,501.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,087. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

