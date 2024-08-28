Celestia (TIA) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $673.43 Million

Celestia (TIA) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Celestia token can currently be bought for approximately $4.77 or 0.00008089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celestia has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Celestia has a total market capitalization of $673.43 million and approximately $86.61 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celestia Token Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,066,191,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,065,972,602.739491 with 207,016,130.489491 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 5.04812322 USD and is down -8.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 215 active market(s) with $92,176,758.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

