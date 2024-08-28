CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF) Short Interest Update

CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
CellaVision AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CLVSF remained flat at $25.91 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02. CellaVision AB has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $25.91.
About CellaVision AB (publ)
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CellaVision AB (publ)
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for CellaVision AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CellaVision AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.