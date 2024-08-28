CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Gap Down to $2.10

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.10, but opened at $2.05. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 224,160 shares changing hands.

CEMIG Stock Down 1.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get CEMIG alerts:

CEMIG Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.0908 dividend. This is a boost from CEMIG’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. CEMIG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

CEMIG Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.