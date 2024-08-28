Centamin plc (LON:CEY) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share by the mining company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Centamin Trading Down 1.4 %

Centamin stock traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 126 ($1.66). 5,786,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,087,987. Centamin has a 52-week low of GBX 77.25 ($1.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 134.20 ($1.77). The company has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,130.00, a PEG ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 124.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 117.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.11) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.98) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

