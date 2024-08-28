Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Centamin Trading Up 3.0 %
CELTF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,405. Centamin has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49.
Centamin Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Centamin
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.