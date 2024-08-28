Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Centamin Trading Up 3.0 %

CELTF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,405. Centamin has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49.

Get Centamin alerts:

Centamin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.