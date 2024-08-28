Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Short Interest Update

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the July 31st total of 204,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 477,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Central Japan Railway Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CJPRY traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.61. 32,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,626. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56. Central Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $13.53.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Central Japan Railway will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

