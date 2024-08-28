Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Up to $15.16

Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.16, but opened at $15.83. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $15.89, with a volume of 63,629 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on CENX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33.

In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $972,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,265.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CENX. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,208.7% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after buying an additional 1,294,538 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,147.0% in the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 976,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,034,000 after buying an additional 898,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 341.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 411,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after buying an additional 318,579 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 125.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 531,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after buying an additional 296,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Century Aluminum by 30.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,186,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,870,000 after purchasing an additional 276,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

