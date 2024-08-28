CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Shares Gap Up to $36.51

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.51, but opened at $37.41. CG Oncology shares last traded at $36.98, with a volume of 36,971 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CGON shares. Bank of America began coverage on CG Oncology in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CG Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Roth Mkm began coverage on CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

CG Oncology Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.27.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CG Oncology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGON. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 811.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 433,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,687,000 after acquiring an additional 386,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CG Oncology during the second quarter worth $2,399,000. Yu Fan acquired a new stake in shares of CG Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,828,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in CG Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of CG Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $1,912,000. Institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

CG Oncology Company Profile

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

