Charlene Barshefsky Sells 3,437 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

EL traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.77. 994,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,060,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.05 and a 1 year high of $165.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.51.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,686,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,555 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,151,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,169,000 after buying an additional 496,308 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,975,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 44.4% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,466,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,163,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,612,000 after acquiring an additional 140,416 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $129.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.77.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

