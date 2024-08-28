Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 195 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $31,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 166.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Down 0.2 %

PAYX stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.83. 504,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,108. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.27 and a 52-week high of $132.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.38 and a 200-day moving average of $122.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 83.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paychex from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $1,207,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $1,207,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 14,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $1,807,281.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,005.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,163 shares of company stock valued at $17,537,817. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

