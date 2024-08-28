Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,084 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 2.5 %

GOLD stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $19.94. 15,141,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,721,904. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

