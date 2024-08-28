Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $632,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 172,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,770,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 56,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,781,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 17,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.87. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $117.53.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

