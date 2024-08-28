Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 8.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 10.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 125,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,103,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $16,694,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 296,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,501,000 after buying an additional 62,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $4.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.92. 3,578,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,363,808. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.97 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a PE ratio of 497.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $311.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. BTIG Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.46.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at $156,502,114.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,843,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

