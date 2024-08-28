Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 334 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE WEC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.91. 1,016,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,179,763. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $93.78. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $120,918.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $31,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,377 shares in the company, valued at $213,335.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $120,918.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,796.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,462 shares of company stock worth $218,668. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

