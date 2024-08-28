Cheelee Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.87 Million (CHEEL)

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Cheelee has a market cap of $375.32 million and $6.87 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cheelee has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Cheelee token can currently be bought for $19.40 or 0.00032871 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cheelee Profile

Cheelee launched on July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. Cheelee’s official website is cheelee.io. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. The official message board for Cheelee is medium.com/cheelee-cheel. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/.

Cheelee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 53,837,995.70877286 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 19.49904171 USD and is down -3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $6,864,262.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheelee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cheelee using one of the exchanges listed above.

