Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is apricus wealth LLC’s 6th Largest Position

apricus wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 2.7% of apricus wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in Chevron by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.97. 2,472,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,781,283. The firm has a market cap of $272.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

