Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 2.4% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,156,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,760,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.79. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HSBC boosted their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

