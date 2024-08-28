China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Down 47.5% in August

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the July 31st total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

China Construction Bank Trading Up 1.9 %

CICHY stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.86. The stock had a trading volume of 55,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,234. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.44. The firm has a market cap of $185.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.11. China Construction Bank has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $15.29.

China Construction Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.9227 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

