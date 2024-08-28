China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 70.1% from the July 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CIADY traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $15.14. 20,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,406. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. China Mengniu Dairy has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $35.73.

China Mengniu Dairy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.6052 per share. This is a positive change from China Mengniu Dairy’s previous dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy products under the MENGNIU brand in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Liquid Milk Business, Ice Cream Business, Milk Formula Business, and Cheese Business, and Other segments.

