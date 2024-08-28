China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 70.1% from the July 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
China Mengniu Dairy Price Performance
OTCMKTS CIADY traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $15.14. 20,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,406. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. China Mengniu Dairy has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $35.73.
China Mengniu Dairy Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.6052 per share. This is a positive change from China Mengniu Dairy’s previous dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th.
China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile
China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy products under the MENGNIU brand in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Liquid Milk Business, Ice Cream Business, Milk Formula Business, and Cheese Business, and Other segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Mengniu Dairy
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for China Mengniu Dairy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mengniu Dairy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.