Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,664.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 72,814 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

NYSE CMG traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,928,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,141,147. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.82. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a PE ratio of 57.14, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

