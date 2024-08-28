Christiane Pendarvis Sells 7,000 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) Director Christiane Pendarvis sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $106,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

NYSE HIMS traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.64. The stock had a trading volume of 7,667,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,888,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,484.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.60. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $25.74.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.43 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 39,337 shares during the period. Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Featured Articles

