Christiane Pendarvis Sells 7,000 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) Director Christiane Pendarvis sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $106,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance
NYSE HIMS traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.64. The stock had a trading volume of 7,667,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,888,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,484.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.60. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $25.74.
Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.43 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.
Hims & Hers Health Company Profile
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.
