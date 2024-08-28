CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Short Interest Down 95.3% in August

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the July 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CHS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHSCP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.25. 1,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,184. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.91. CHS has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $33.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CHS

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

