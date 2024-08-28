Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Up 545.0% in August

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 545.0% from the July 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CHGCY opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $83.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.45.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Chugai Pharmaceutical will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.

