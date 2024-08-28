CIBC Cuts Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$116.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at CIBC from C$120.00 to C$116.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$124.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$129.00 to C$125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$129.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$121.00.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded down C$1.94 on Wednesday, reaching C$110.10. 2,223,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,113. The firm has a market cap of C$80.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$102.67 and a 1-year high of C$133.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$116.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$122.69.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.74 by C($0.15). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of C$7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 11.6437811 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

