Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Short Interest Update

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the July 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cielo stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.03. Cielo has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Cielo had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $475.69 million during the quarter.

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil and the United States. The company provides services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point-of-sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts.

