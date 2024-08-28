Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Lowered to Market Perform at Barrington Research

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CNK. Macquarie increased their target price on Cinemark from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cinemark

Cinemark Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CNK opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.63. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.36. Cinemark has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.74 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cinemark

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $679,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,581.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 0.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 122,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Cinemark by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in Cinemark by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.