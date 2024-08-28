Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at DA Davidson

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CTRN stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,049. Citi Trends has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.05. The company has a market capitalization of $124.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 2.39.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $186.29 million during the quarter.

In other Citi Trends news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 7,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.02 per share, with a total value of $188,196.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,159,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,867,875.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 7,835 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.02 per share, for a total transaction of $188,196.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,159,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,867,875.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Duane Seipel bought 86,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $1,649,482.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 123,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,447.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 484,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,890,483 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its stake in Citi Trends by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 1,329,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,594,000 after buying an additional 474,736 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 89.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 56,087 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Citi Trends by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the 1st quarter worth $139,000.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

