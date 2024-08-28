City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Short Interest Down 73.2% in August

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 73.2% from the July 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

City Developments Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CDEVY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,720. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.16. City Developments has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $5.17.

Get City Developments alerts:

City Developments Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0134 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.

About City Developments

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.