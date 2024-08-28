Clarke Alan Wallace Purchases 4,100 Shares of Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:TPK) Stock

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:TPK – Get Free Report) Director Clarke Alan Wallace acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,621.01.
Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Stock Performance
Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.01 and a 12 month high of C$7.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.84 million and a P/E ratio of 18.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.98, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 4.76.
Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Company Profile
