Clarke Alan Wallace Purchases 4,100 Shares of Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:TPK) Stock

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:TPK – Get Free Report) Director Clarke Alan Wallace acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,621.01.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Stock Performance

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.01 and a 12 month high of C$7.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.84 million and a P/E ratio of 18.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.98, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 4.76.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Company Profile

Ten Peaks Coffee Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty coffee company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It decaffeinates and sells green coffee to specialty roaster retailers, specialty coffee importers, and commercial coffee roasters. The company uses the SWISS WATER process to decaffeinate green coffee without the use of chemicals.

