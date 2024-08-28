Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 5,660 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.9% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 290,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,561,000 after buying an additional 18,920 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded up $6.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $565.23. 2,450,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,054,260. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $550.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $529.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $568.24.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.