Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Shares Up 4.6%

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) traded up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.96 and last traded at $13.88. 3,434,868 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 8,929,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.94.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CLF

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.52.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ben Oren purchased 6,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,363.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 7,250 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $108,605.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 314,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,142.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ben Oren bought 6,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,433.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,363.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,053 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 216,359 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,151 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.