CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,200 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the July 31st total of 418,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

CLP Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CLPHY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.98. The company had a trading volume of 40,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,368. CLP has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $9.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India Thailand, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

