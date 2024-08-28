CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,200 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the July 31st total of 418,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
CLP Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of CLPHY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.98. The company had a trading volume of 40,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,368. CLP has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $9.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31.
CLP Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CLP
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Chewy’s Stock Poised for a Major Comeback: Don’t Miss Out
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 High-Yield Stocks with Major Upside, According to Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.