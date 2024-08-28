CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.96

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.96 and last traded at $27.90, with a volume of 77626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.47.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.37.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $321.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.46 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 26.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,200,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 12.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,699,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,890,000 after purchasing an additional 397,729 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,780,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,276,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CNX Resources by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,455,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 0.3% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 901,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,917,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

