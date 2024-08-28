Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1424 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This is a positive change from Cochlear’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Cochlear Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CHEOY traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.76. 3,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,280. Cochlear has a 52 week low of $76.12 and a 52 week high of $115.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Cochlear to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

