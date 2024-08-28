Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the information technology service provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.39.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $77.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $62.14 and a 1 year high of $80.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.51.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $495,584.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,812.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,191,388 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $148,975,000 after buying an additional 787,808 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,462 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,555 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,905 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

