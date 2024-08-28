Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 186.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 428,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $233.17 per share, with a total value of $99,796,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,699,429.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,964 shares of company stock valued at $35,273,059 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target (down previously from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.38.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $1.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $265.29. 3,817,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,546,561. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $257.07 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

