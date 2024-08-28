Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Has $488,000 Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in American Electric Power by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 31,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,977,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $388,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,720,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,399. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $104.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.18.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

