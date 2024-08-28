Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Has $665,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $10,395,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 196,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,239,000 after acquiring an additional 37,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Shares of AZN stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $86.62. 3,663,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,303,009. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.96 and a 200 day moving average of $74.11. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.45.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 48.04%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

