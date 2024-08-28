Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $375.60. 774,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,804. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $371.63 and a 200 day moving average of $353.56. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $392.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

