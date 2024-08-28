Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. DraftKings makes up about 1.7% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,011,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,938,000 after purchasing an additional 747,937 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,140,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in DraftKings by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,424,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,979,000 after acquiring an additional 781,058 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in DraftKings by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,235,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,503 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 20.6% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,884,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,403,000 after purchasing an additional 663,427 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,678,082 shares in the company, valued at $94,402,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DraftKings news, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $9,537,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,678,082 shares in the company, valued at $94,402,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,383,546 shares of company stock worth $51,221,617 in the last three months. 51.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of DKNG stock traded down $1.28 on Monday, hitting $35.09. 7,545,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,885,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.73 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.31. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 1.81.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.31% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on DraftKings from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

