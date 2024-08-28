Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,640 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1,369.8% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 221,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,889,000 after acquiring an additional 206,803 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 37,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,500,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,021. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.79. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.12 and a fifty-two week high of $172.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

