Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Sells 30,118 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 82.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,118 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 46.5% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Realty Income by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,134,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,019,000 after purchasing an additional 116,789 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 34,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.27.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,402,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,028,393. The company has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.39. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $61.99.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 291.67%.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

